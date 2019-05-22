6 People Died and 200 Others Were Injured as a Result of the Protests in Indonesia

Dozens of protesters were arrested in Indonesia after mass protests against the re-election of President Joko Widodo, the BBC reported.

Yesterday evening, the protests in the capital, Jakarta, began peacefully, but soon became furious, cars were set on fire, and protesters threw rocks at police using tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons.

Local media reported that 6 people died and 200 others were injured as a result of the unrest.

The law enforcement used tear gas to scatter the crowd.

The election results showed that Joko Widodo has defeated his longtime rival Prabowo Subianto. Indonesia's election commission on Tuesday said Widodo had won a second term with 55.5% of the vote.

The police spokesman in Jakarta reported that “the majority of protesters had come from outside Jakarta and nearly 60 suspected provocateurs had been arrested”.

He added that law enforcement personnel weren’t provided with real bullets during the protest. More than 30,000 police officers are stationed in the Indonesian capital because of the expected riots.

