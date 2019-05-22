Nathalie Loiseau: Britain Should not Exert its Political Crisis in Europe
Britain should not exert its political crisis in Europe, said Nathalie Loiseau, head of the President Emmanuel Macron’s election campaign "La République En Marche!", Reuters reported.
“We respect the British. We ask them to allow us to go forward on our own path, and in the meantime we ask Britain not to export its political crisis over to the European Union,” Loiseau told RTL radio.
Yesterday, the British Prime Minister Theresa May announced her new proposal on the issue of Britain's departure from the European Union, which is making a provision for a parliamentary vote on whether to hold a second referendum on Brexit.
Loiseau underlined that it is UK's job to decide whether it wants to proceed with Brexit or to organize a new referendum.
