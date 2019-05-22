22 People Were Injured in Car Crashes for the Past 24 Hours
May 22, 2019, Wednesday
There have been 21 severe crashes in the country over the past twenty-four hours. 22 people were injured. This was announced by the Ministry of Interior press center.
In Sofia there have been 38 light and three severe accidents in Sofia. Four people were injured.
