22 People Were Injured in Car Crashes for the Past 24 Hours

Society | May 22, 2019, Wednesday // 10:45| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 22 People Were Injured in Car Crashes for the Past 24 Hours

There have been 21 severe crashes in the country over the past twenty-four hours. 22 people were injured. This was announced by the Ministry of Interior press center. 

In Sofia there have been 38 light and three severe accidents in Sofia. Four people were injured.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: car crashes, injured people, accident
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria