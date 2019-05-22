29 Guest Houses in Kyustendil Area Inspected by Economic Police
May 22, 2019, Wednesday
Some 29 guest houses on the territory of the region are being inspected by the Economic Police, the press office of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior – Kyustendil told Focus Radio – Kyustendil. Part of the funds for the construction of theses guest houses were provided under the Rural Development Programme. The checks are performed according to the rules, and the inspectors are in constant contact with the National Police General Directorate.
