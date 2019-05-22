Bulgarian PM Borisov: The Toll System should Start Working in the Summer

The toll system should start operating in the summer, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on May 20 during an inspection on the repair works of the Plovdiv - Assenovgrad road. According to him, the system is planned to become operational in August, but a month or two delay is possible until it is clarified for which roads the charges would apply, reports BNT. 

Calculations will be made on how to charge different vehicles weighing more than three and a half tonnes, including buses. However, buses will pay less than lorries in order to prevent increase in the cost of travel tickets. The prime minister was firm that in order to have good roads, charges should should be paid.

