Bulgarian Election Commission Spokesperson: Preparations for EP Elections go as Planned

Preparations for the elections to the European Parliament scheduled for Sunday, 26th of May, are going well and the deadlines for their organization are met, the spokesperson of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Alexander Andreev told BNT on May 21.

The delivery of ballot papers to all regional election commissions will be completed today, he added. The voting machines, which will be located in 3,000 polling stations across the country, will be distributed to the relevant places.

Andreev gave details of the way for the machine voting, which will be done through a special card. Voters will receive it from a sectional commission member and will use the card to activate the machine. After making your choice and confirming it, the machine will print a receipt that will be placed in a special box in the section, he explained.

The card serves to prevent one voter from voting more than once, and to ensure that only one voter will vote with one card. There will be three voting cards in each polling station to ensure an uninterrupted process.

The CEC spokesperson also gave details on the voting with ballot papers and reminded that preference voting is optional.

Alexander Andreev, CEC spokesperson: I would recommend voters to fold the ballot carefully so they do not open in the box and their choice is not seen.