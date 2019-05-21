Experts Say the Ocean Level May Rise 2m by the End of the Century

They have made their predictions, based on the melting of ice sheets of Greenland and Antarctica, reported NOVA TV.



Twenty-two experts published forecasts in the Proceedings of the American Academy of Sciences, according to which the level of the oceans could rise by two meters by the end of the century, the French press and the BTA reported.

According to the pessimistic scenario of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the upward trend could be achieved by keeping current trends up to 2100 and global warming by 5 degrees Celsius. With this option there is a 5 percent risk that the ocean level will rise to 238 centimeters.

Even if the parameters of the Paris climate agreement are met, global warming is limited to 2 degrees Celsius, the ocean rise may vary in a very wide amplitude - from 36 centimeters to 126 centimeters.

The expert group has made its predictions, based on the melting of ice sheets of Greenland and Antarctica. It is one of the main factors for increasing ocean levels along with the thermal expansion of their volume due to climate warming.

If the scientist's pessimistic scenario is realized, the Earth will lose 1.79 million square kilometers of drought and will result in a migration of 187 million inhabitants of the planet.