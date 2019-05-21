Strike Canceled Over 300 Flights of the National Air Carrier 'Alitalia'

Bulgaria: Strike Canceled Over 300 Flights of the National Air Carrier 'Alitalia'

24-hour strike of the air and ground staff of the national air carrier of Italy.

Over 300 flights, or nearly half of the planned flights, were canceled. These include regular Alitalia evening flights from Rome Fiumicino Airport to Sofia and vice versa.

The airline offers the affected passengers the opportunity to change their tickets for free in one week or to get their money back.

Aviation sector unions insist on more acceptable working conditions, and the government will finally find a buyer of Alitalia.

