Strike Canceled Over 300 Flights of the National Air Carrier 'Alitalia'
Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
24-hour strike of the air and ground staff of the national air carrier of Italy.
Over 300 flights, or nearly half of the planned flights, were canceled. These include regular Alitalia evening flights from Rome Fiumicino Airport to Sofia and vice versa.
The airline offers the affected passengers the opportunity to change their tickets for free in one week or to get their money back.
Aviation sector unions insist on more acceptable working conditions, and the government will finally find a buyer of Alitalia.
- » Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister for Economic and Demographic Policy: Relations Between Bulgaria and Ukraine Are on a Solid Foundation
- » Bulgarian Tourism Minister: We will be Uncompromising in the Control of Beach Areas
- » BDZ Discussed the 2020 Schedule
- » Fewer Russian And German Tourists Will Spend Their Summer Vacation In Bulgaria
- » Last Day For Free-Trip Requests Under the 'Discover the EU' initiative
- » Bulgaria and Egypt will Cooperate In The Sphere Of Tourism