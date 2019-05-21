Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva with commented on the highlights of the visit of German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Bulgaria and the prospect of investment from Germany in the home economy.

Germany considers Bulgaria a truly important partner for a very strong pro-European country.

,,Heiko Maas' visit, comes with a very strong message has been sent to us that these elections are really important because the problems that accumulate, the frequent play with seemingly popular solutions to difficult issues and the fact that the Eurosceptic MEPs are quite strong, show that we need a Europe of values, "Zaharieva commented.

Concerning the meeting of Chancellor Merkel and President Macron with leaders of the Western Balkans, to which Bulgaria was not invited, Zaharieva said:

Ekaterina Zaharieva, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs: The countries with which there are still problems were invited. Bulgaria has no place in the format in which you invite states that have a terribly strong problem. Germany relies on Bulgaria for its expertise in the Balkans as a country that knows the region very well and wants the countries of the Western Balkans to go along the path of European integration.

,,30 of the 100 largest investments in Bulgaria are from Germany, the German is the second most learned language. Over 90% of investors would invest in Bulgaria'', Zaharieva is categorical.

Regarding the intentions of one of the world's largest automotive concern to build a plant in the Balkans, Zaharieva said that we have a great chance and the Bulgarian government has done our best to be elected.

,,At this stage we have to wait for the investors' decision'', the Deputy Prime Minister is categorical.