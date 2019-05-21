Grigor Dimitrov Lost in the First Round in Geneva

Dimitrov lost to Argentine Federico Delbonis Delbonis with 6-1, 4-6, 2-6, reported NOVA TV.



Grigor Dimitrov was eliminated in the first round of the ATP 250 series in Geneva, after losing to Argentine Federico Delbonis with 6-1, 4-6, 2-6. Bulgaria's first rocket started the qualification race where it won two victories, but today he was stopped by the 84th in the world - Delbonis

Grigor started the game well and made two breaks in the first set, giving only one game to his opponent. This percentage, however, dropped significantly in the second part, in which Dimitrov lost his serve twice and Delbonis scored the third set, which allowed him to close the match after an hour and 38 minutes.

Thus, Dimitrov recorded a successive disappointing result in recent months, this time under the guidance of his new coach, Radek Šputanek.

The Bulgarian tennis player is scheduled to take part in the second year of the Grand Slam tournament - Roland Garros, which starts on Sunday.