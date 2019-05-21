By October 2020 'Hemus' Highway Between Varna and Targovishte Will be Ready

,,By October next year Hemus highway between Varna and Targovishte will be ready'', Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said today during his visit to the seaside city.



Together with the Minister of Finance Vladislav Goranov and Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev, he visited the newly built temple "St. Procopius of Varna".



,,The money for the construction of Hemus is fully insured and is on a separate account'', said Borissov.



According to him, the payments of the builders are made after the completion of the individual sites. The prime minister added that the section between Targovishte and Veliko Tarnovo is currently being developed. In his words, the whole highway should be ready for up to 3 years, possibly 4 for the heaviest stretches.



,,The construction of Hemus is imperative in order to ease the business in northern Bulgaria'', the prime minister said.



He added that in this part of the country there are more and more enterprises, which work for export and need good roads.





