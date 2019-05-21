Kottarashky are the first Bulgarians to Enter the Selection of the Francofolies international Festival

Kottarashky are the first Bulgarian musicians to enter the selection of artists at the prestigious Francofolies de la Rochelle, France, and will be on stage on July 14 this year, a national holiday of the country.

Bulgarian musicians will have the chance to play on an open stage, in front of the many thousands of fans at the festival, which annually gathers about 150,000 people for the La Rochelle event.

Their participation is an initiative and part of the calendar of the Bulgarian Cultural Institute in Paris in partnership with the biggest international festival for francophone music Francofolies.

The Bulgarian edition of Francofolies in Blagoevgrad this year will be held on 21 and 22 June with concerts by Kendji Girac, one of the most recent American performers LP, the French electro-swing band Caravan Palace, Dan Balan and the Romanian stars from Morandi.

For years of its existence, Francofolies in La Rochelle, on its stage have sang the world's biggest French stars, including Assamur, John Holiday, Patricia Kaas, Silvi Vartan, Vanessa Paradis, Reno, Buena Vista Social Club, and today's in idols for fans ZAZ, Mika, DJ Snake, Imani, Charlotte Gainsbourg, David Guetta and others.