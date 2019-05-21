Bulgarian PM Borisov Attended Opening of a New Plant Creating 200 Jobs in Northeastern Bulgaria

Good investment with 200 new jobs. This is industrialization and income growth. This was stated by Prime Minister Boyko Borisov in the village of Karapelit, Dobrich district at the opening of a new production line of a plant for the production of oil. The company is processing 500 tons of sunflower per day, with 80% of the production being exported to the EU, China and the Middle East.

"We have to keep people in the region. I want to thank the investors, but also you, the workers. If it was not for you, there would be no investment. You are gold, "Prime Minister Borisov said to the employees of the plant.

The Prime Minister stressed that the government is pursuing an active investment policy. " Tomislav Donchev, and Vladislav Goranov and all colleagues have created ideal conditions for investors," he added Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and noted that every day new jobs are opened.