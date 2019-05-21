95% of all Car Crashes in Bulgaria are due to Human Error

According to a national survey, nearly 2.5 million are active drivers in Bulgaria, and human factors are among the main causes of road accidents. It is therefore very important to explore the different groups of drivers, that are the main mistakes they make on the road and what has led to them. This is what the chairman of the State Agency for Road Safety Malina Kroumova said during the official presentation of this year's SDIndex / Safe Drive Index initiative, quoted in a news release from the agency.

The national survey, supported by several institutions, aims at introducing a national index for risk assessment in the behavior of motor vehicle drivers in Bulgaria.



In Krumova's words, the most important thing when talking about road safety issues is to look at the subject in its entirety and analyze all elements together - drivers, vehicles, infrastructure.

She pointed out that the state agency is currently undertaking a comprehensive analysis of the state of road safety in the country.



According to the 2018 index, 95 per cent of all road accidents in Bulgaria have occurred as a result of human error.



"I am pleased that you will expand the elements of your research in 2019. But let's also see what is behind the driver's mistakes - what is their preparation, attention on whether they were tired, but also to report and analyze external factors - whether the environment was clear and comprehensible, what was the state of the vehicle, even the meteorological situation, "Krumova said.

She called for more action to prevent car crashes, not just follow-up sanctions for drivers, to work to raise civic awareness, but also to enable civil society to control processes by giving signals and timely response.



SDIndex is a generalized self-assessment of drivers' behavior and reactions in routine and risky situations, representative of Bulgarian drivers between the ages of 18 and 75 at national level. This year, SDIndex also has new elements, the most important of which is a special module for risk assessment among truck and bus drivers, a need identified in last year's study. The questionnaire addressed to light and light vehicle drivers is also updated and everyone can fill it online on the campaign site.