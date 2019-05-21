Five Bulgarian Doctors are Accused of Draining over BGN 120,000 from the NHIF

Sofia City Prosecutor's Office has accused five doctors of dental medicine and one of their helpers for documentary fraud, through which they have received unlawful amounts from the NHIF, the press center of the prosecution announced.



As a result of the criminal actions of the persons, the amount of the damage to the Health Insurance Fund amounted to more than BGN 120 000 for the indicated period. The six defendants have been assigned a measure of "money guarantee" in different sizes, which they are currently appealing in court.



The doctors are from Sofia, but they did not know each other. All of them, however, had contracts with NHIF and used the software product developed by the Cashier for reporting their activity - "Hippocrates". Due to the specificity of the software, dentists used the services of allegations of aid, which registered their outpatient plans.



In 2015 an employee of one of the doctors began to provide him with the health books of various minors from Yambol. He then personally helped this dentist to form outpatient sheets that took into account examinations and dental manipulations of these patients.



The documents produced were false because the underage patients had never visited the dentist's office. In them, the employee also made a personal signature in the column for the "parent" of the children. These documents were then provided to the computer specialist who, in turn, registered them in the system.



There is also a prosecution of the second contributor to committing the crime, who has drawn out the false outpatient papers.