Bear Cub Visited a Private Yard of a House in Kladnitsa, Western Bulgaria (Video)

A four-month-old bear cub, probably separated from its mother, was found around 20.00 last night in a private yard of a house in the village of Kladnitsa, in the region of the "Vitosha-Studena" State Hunting Enterprise.

The bear cub who found shelter in the courtyard of the house climbs on the fence, then ends up on the nearby pine at an altitude of about 15 meters.

A rescue took place because it could not survive alone if it failed to find its mother.

In December, a mother with a small bear was shot in the area of ​​the State Hunting Enterprise / Vitosha-Studena, near the village of Kladnitsa.

The mayor of the village of Pernik determined that the appearance of a bear for the second time within a few months in the area of ​​a settlement was uncharacteristic. The animal chose a yard near the Kladnishka River, and there were other houses next door.

The region falls in the northern part of Kladnitsa and is inhabited, but the owners were not there at the moment, the mayor Vassil Mirchev explained. After the return of the bear in the forest, it has not appeared again, he says.

Perhaps the relatively cool weather confuses the bears, says the mayor.

Kladnitsa village is located at 1000 m above sea level in the southern slopes of Vitosha Mountain.