One of Bulgaria's best Water Polo Players Died in an Accident on Mount Olympus in Greece

One of the best Bulgarian water polo players Martin Kirov died yesterday in a hospital in Greece after falling as he ascended Mount Olympus in northern Greece, BNT reported.

He was part of a small group of Bulgarians who were trying to climb the hard-to-reach area of ​​Cofto.

Kirov has separated from the group, slipped and fell and, despite the efforts of rescuers and doctors, later died. Martin Kirov was a water polo player of the Slavia team.



"A rescue operation involving representatives of both the rescue service and the fire service in the village of Litohoro. A military helicopter was also included, "said Rumen Lozanov, the consul of Bulgaria in Thessaloniki.

"The police are expected to summon members of the group to testify exactly how it happened to produce the necessary documentation and investigation," he added.