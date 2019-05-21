Test Results Show That Math is the Hardest Subject for 4th Graders

For about a month and a half, fourth-graders in Bulgaria solved 1.7 assignments as part of their maths training, Kiril Rusev, the founder of an online training platform for students “Envision Play”, told BNR.

In the program "Before all" of the Horizon TV, he pointed out that for this period of preliminary tests before the "small examinations” last week, were included more than 750 schools. 

"We have developed a completely free online platform, in which everyone can get involved - with a computer, a phone, with every device that has internet. We copied the structure of the exams, "Rusev said.

He pointed out that the tests were prepared by some of the best teachers in Bulgaria.

The results of the over 1.7 million tasks that have been solved have shown that “biology,” and “history” are the easiest subjects where the right answers were about 80%. Mathematics seemed to be the hardest for the students - 72% success rate, which is still an excellent result, Rusev pointed out.

