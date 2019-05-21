Germany Spent a Record € 23 Billion on Refugee Integration and Prevention of Migration
Last year, Germany spent a record € 23 billion on refugee integration and prevention of migration to its territory, the BNR reported relying on Reuters and an official report by the Berlin Ministry of Finance.
We see 11% increase compared to 2017. The document will be discussed at today's meeting of the German government.
Alice Weidel, the leader of the Alternate for Germany parliamentary faction made a negative comment on Monday
"It's too expensive for taxpayers to welcome migrants," she said.
And Minister of State Migration, Annette Widmann-Mauz called Weidel’s comment "stupid," because most of these billions were paid to root out the causes of migratory flow to Germany and prevent a new wave, the National Radio adds.
