Bulgaria: Germany Spent a Record € 23 Billion on Refugee Integration and Prevention of Migration

Last year, Germany spent a record € 23 billion on refugee integration and prevention of migration to its territory, the BNR reported relying on Reuters and an official report by the Berlin Ministry of Finance.

We see 11% increase compared to 2017. The document will be discussed at today's meeting of the German government.

Alice Weidel, the leader of the Alternate for Germany parliamentary faction made a negative comment on Monday 

"It's too expensive for taxpayers to welcome migrants," she said.

And Minister of State Migration, Annette Widmann-Mauz called Weidel’s comment "stupid," because most of these billions were paid to root out the causes of migratory flow to Germany and prevent a new wave, the National Radio adds.

