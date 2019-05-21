A Mild Earthquake Was Registered in the Kresna Seismic Zone

A mild earthquake was registered in the Kresna seismic zone. The epicenter was near the Simitlian village Zheleznitsa. It was of magnitude 2.2 on the Richter scale and was registered at 9:53 AM, the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography told the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, Nova TV reported.

The depth of the earthquake was 0 km.

