A Mild Earthquake Was Registered in the Kresna Seismic Zone
Society » ENVIRONMENT | May 21, 2019, Tuesday // 17:39| Views: | Comments: 0
A mild earthquake was registered in the Kresna seismic zone. The epicenter was near the Simitlian village Zheleznitsa. It was of magnitude 2.2 on the Richter scale and was registered at 9:53 AM, the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography told the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, Nova TV reported.
The depth of the earthquake was 0 km.
