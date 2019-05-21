The Council of the European Union Has Adopted New Rules on Single-Use Plastics

The Council of the European Union has adopted the ambitious measures proposed by the European Commission to tackle marine litter coming from the 10 single-use plastic products most commonly found on European beaches as well as abandoned fishing gear and oxo-degradable plastics.

The rules on disposable plastic products and fishing gear makes provision for different measures to be applied for different products. This puts the EU at the forefront of the global fight against marine litter. When affordable alternatives are available, disposable plastic products - such as cutlery, plates or straws - will be eliminated from the market. For other products, the goal is to limit their use by reducing their consumption at national level, to introduce design and labeling requirements, as well as obligations for producers to manage waste and to make Extended Producer Responsibility schemes covering the cost to clean-up litter, applied to products such as tobacco filters and fishing gear.

The new rules are proportionate and tailored to achieve the best possible results.

Following today's Council decision, the act will be published in the Official Journal of the European Union. The directive will enter into force 20 days after the publication. Member States will have two years to transpose legislation into their national law.