25 200 Cigarettes Without an Excise Band were Found in Kyustendil

Тhe press center of the MoI Directorate announced that 25 200 cigarettes without an excise band were found in a car in Kyustendil. Tobacco smugglers were found by law enforcement officers during an inspection.

The vehicle was driven by a 28-year-old woman. She is detained for 24 hours with a police order. A pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the District of Kyustendil.