25 200 Cigarettes Without an Excise Band were Found in Kyustendil

Crime | May 21, 2019, Tuesday // 16:58| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 25 200 Cigarettes Without an Excise Band were Found in Kyustendil

Тhe press center of the MoI Directorate announced that 25 200 cigarettes without an excise band were found in a car in Kyustendil. Tobacco smugglers were found by law enforcement officers during an inspection.

The vehicle was driven by a 28-year-old woman. She is detained for 24 hours with a police order. A pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the District of Kyustendil.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: cigarettes, excise band
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria