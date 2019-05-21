25 200 Cigarettes Without an Excise Band were Found in Kyustendil
Crime | May 21, 2019, Tuesday // 16:58| Views: | Comments: 0
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Тhe press center of the MoI Directorate announced that 25 200 cigarettes without an excise band were found in a car in Kyustendil. Tobacco smugglers were found by law enforcement officers during an inspection.
The vehicle was driven by a 28-year-old woman. She is detained for 24 hours with a police order. A pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the District of Kyustendil.
- » 11 Foreigners Were Arrested on The Maritsa Motorway, Near Svilengrad
- » Attacker Detained after Stabbing a 16-year-old in Sofia
- » Bulgarian Customs Officers Detained 30,000 kg of Unregistered Hookah Tobacco
- » Regional Court of Plovdiv Left in Custody Conductor who Molest Teenage Girl
- » Woman In Her 30s Was Found Dead In The Orlandovtsi Neighbourhood Of Sofia
- » 8 tons Of Illegal Fuel Were Found At A Gas Station In Devin