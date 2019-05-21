About 40% of Households in Bulgaria Live in Overcrowded Housing

Deputy Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Valentin Yovev, who opened "Residential Forum 2019" in the capital announced that according to statistics, there are an average of 550 homes per 1000 people in Bulgaria, and that houses were more than households.

Over 97 percent of the property is private. However, the number of uninhabitable dwellings is growing, - over 31% of all homes in the country. About 40% of households live in overcrowded housing.

“That is why it is necessary to formulate a new policy to ensure affordable housing for all sections of the population and to develop measures to create a new social housing fund that will also contribute to tacklе the demographic and regional poverty" Yovev said.

