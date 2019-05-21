11 Foreigners Were Arrested on The Maritsa Motorway, Near Svilengrad

11 foreigners were arrested on the Maritsa motorway, near Svilengrad. They were without personal documents and went to Bulgaria from Greece through a "green" border in the region of the village of Mezek.

The 36-year-old driver, who was had to transport the people to the interior of the country, was also detained for 72 hours by a decree of the monitoring prosecutor.

