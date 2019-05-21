Tramway Lit up in Sofia Centre
May 21, 2019, Tuesday
Tramway, running on line 10, lit up this morning on the metropolitan street "Graf Ignatiev", near the intersection with Vasil Levski Blvd., BNR reported.
There is no evidence of injured people.
