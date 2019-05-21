About 70,000 Acres of Land are Damaged by Hailstorms

May 21, 2019
Bulgaria: About 70,000 Acres of Land are Damaged by Hailstorms

About 70,000 acres of land are damaged by hailstorms, and state aid is currently working for the compensation for the completely collapsed areas. This was stated at the briefing by the Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Desislava Taneva. Taneva, together with Interior Minister Mladen Marinov, made an on-site inspection of the damage caused by the intense rainfall in the region of Svishtov.

"In the area we are in, fеll hail, then rain. The teams of the regional directorates of agriculture are currently examining the areas. The only thing I can tell the farmers right now is that after the water runs out, the area will be investigated. There is state aid to compensate for the totally lost areas and the compensation is bigger when there is insurance of these areas, "said Minister Taneva.

