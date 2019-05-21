The European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), the Junker Fund, is expected to mobilize €398.6 billion in investments. The decision was made on the latest meeting of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Board of Directors.

The EC Representation in Bulgaria announced that by May 2019, the projects which are approved under the Junker Fund amounted to €73.8 billion of funding and covered all 28 Member States. About 949 000 start-ups, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are expected to benefit from the improved access to finance. Currently, the top 5 investment countries ranked in order of investment triggered related to GDP are Greece, Estonia, Bulgaria, Portugal and Latvia.

The European Investment Bank has approved €54.3 billion to finance infrastructure and innovative projects that will have to generate €249.7 billion of additional investments, while the European Investment Fund (EIF), which is part of the EIB, has approved €19.5 billion by worth of agreements with intermediary banks and SMEs financing funds, which are expected to generate additional €148.9 billion.