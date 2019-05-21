Today High School Graduates Take State Exam in Bulgarian Language and Literature

52 650 students have submitted applications for Bulgarian language and literature state exam, which is held today, the press center of the Ministry of Education and Science announced.
 
They must wear their personal ID card and attendance note for the exam. They are required to write with a black pen.
 
The state exam starts at 8:00 am and lasts 4 astronomical hours, and for students with special educational needs 2 hours are provided.
 
The exam in Bulgarian language and literature consists of 3 modules. The time for the first one is 60 minutes. This is also the case for the second, and the third one, in which the students write an interpretive text or essay, lasts 120 minutes.
 
Students with special educational needs work in separate halls and have two extra hours. Students have no right to leave within 60 minutes of the first module, and once left, they will not be able to return.

 
10 500 teachers will monitor the order of the examination rooms. They will also provide access to the entrance to schools. For the normal running of the examination day, video surveillance will be provided in all the venues where examinations will take place, the Ministry of Education announced.
 
The results of the matrices will be announced by June 13.
 
After 16:00 today the test variants and key with the correct answers will be published on the website of the Education Office.

