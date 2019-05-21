Mostly Sunny Today in Bulgaria, Rain Showers and Thunder in some Places in Eastern and Mountainous Areas

Today the weather will be mostly sunny, but in the afternoon, mainly in eastern and mountainous areas, cumulonimbus clouds will form, and some places will see rain showers and thunder, and possibly hail. Light to moderate wind from the west-southwest. Maximum temperatures between 22°C and 27°C. The atmospheric pressure will remain below the average for the month.

This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), meteorologist Boryana Markova of the told Focus News Agency.

© 2019 All rights reserved. Citing Focus Information Agency is mandatory!