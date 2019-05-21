Attacker Detained after Stabbing a 16-year-old in Sofia

Bulgaria: Attacker Detained after Stabbing a 16-year-old in Sofia

Police have detained the perpetrator of last night's assault, where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed with a knife, NOVA said. The incident was about 21:30 near the former Pliska Hotel in Sofia.

The injured youth was taken to Pirogov with two wounds after the attack. The reasons for the incident are made clear.

"At 21:37, we received this alert through the 112 system. Immediately an ambulance was directed, at the 4th minute the team was there, and a 16-year-old boy with two chest wounds was found in a severe condition. He was immediately transported to the Pirogov Children's Anti-Shock Room, said Katya Sungarska, a spokeswoman for Emergency Services.
 
"It happened in Pliska's locality, on the corner of Nikolay Copernic Street." I can not confirm that he was stabbed with a knife, it might be some other object, "she said.

