Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister for Economic and Demographic Policy: Relations Between Bulgaria and Ukraine Are on a Solid Foundation



"The traditionally good relations between Bulgaria and Ukraine are on a solid foundation and have deep roots." With these words, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic and Demographic Policy Mariana Nikolova addressed the new Ukrainian president. She took part in the official inauguration ceremony of Volodymyr Zelenski, which took place in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

During a meeting, at the invitation of the new Ukrainian President, Deputy Prime Minister Nikolova expressed confidence in the future positive development of bilateral relations.

She conveyed congratulations on behalf of Prime Minister Boyko Borisov with wishes for a successful mandate, fruitful co-operation and partnership in the interest of the Bulgarian and Ukrainian people.

President Zelensky assured Deputy Prime Minister Nikolova that there will be full continuity and upgrading in the bilateral political and economic dialogue, as well as the preservation of the rights of the Bulgarian national minority in Ukraine.

The head of state has also expressed a keen interest in the development of tourist exchange.

More than a hundred international delegations, including the presidents of Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Georgia, presidents of parliament, prime ministers, deputy prime ministers, ministers and other high-ranking guests, arrived at the ceremony.