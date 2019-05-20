Prime Minister Boyko Borissov Opened in Pazardjik a Plant For Production of Automotive Parts

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov opened in Pazardjik a plant for production of automotive parts of the German company Kostal.

 The ceremony was also attended by the Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev, the Minister of Finance Vladislav Goranov, the President / 2012 - 2017 / Rosen Plevneliev, the Mayor of Pazardzhik Todor Popov and the management of the company.

 In the new plant will be opened 1200 new jobs, and the investor's ambition is to reach the number of employees to 4000 in all production facilities in Pazardzhik by 2020.

   Prime Minister Borissov began his greeting with gratitude to workers for their "work" and "high productivity".

   Mayor of Pazardzhik Todor Popov pointed out that thanks to the partnership with the Bulgarian government Pazardjik Municipality has implemented strategically important projects.

Interaction between local government, central government and business provides good results for everyone, "Popov added. He also said that the policies being conducted in the country deserve support and trust.

   The Prime Minister and official guests looked at the new production plant and met on the spot with its activities.

   After the opening, Boyko Borisov made an inspection of the construction of the first stage of the Pazardzhik ring road.

