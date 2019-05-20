Bulgarian President: For Bulgaria, Germany is a Strategic Partner in the EU and a Very Close Partner in NATO

,,The challenges facing Europe require mechanisms for timely decision-making and response and even closer integration in the area of ​​defense and security.'' This was announced by President Rumen Radev today at a meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, the presidential press secretariat announced.



The Head of State has highlighted the migration and security of external European borders as well as the crises in neighboring regions as security factors that require a united and strong Europe.



"For Bulgaria, Germany is a strategic partner in the EU and a very close partner in NATO," Rumen Radev pointed out, adding that our country relies on German support for the modernization of the Bulgarian army and for the full integration of the Bulgarian defense industry and science within the framework of common European projects, including through the European Defense Fund.



"The Bulgarian defense industry is a preferred supplier in a number of countries and Germany can participate in its technological transformation," the president said.



There is a general assessment that the steady growth trend in the bilateral economic exchange between Bulgaria and Germany, which already exceeds EUR 8 billion, creates the prerequisites for further expansion of investment cooperation.

"For Bulgaria, it is especially important that German investments are not only in the sphere of financial institutions and instruments, but above all in the real economy and in production," the head of state stressed. Rumen Radev and Heiko Maas have noted the importance of introducing dual learning in Bulgaria, which promotes professional qualification and realization and is a real factor in reducing youth unemployment.



Bulgaria and Germany share a common position on the need for energy diversification in Europe, it was emphasized at the meeting.

"The more sources, routes and suppliers of energy resources we have, the higher the security of supply as well as competitive prices," said President Rumen Radev at his meeting with Minister Heiko Maas.