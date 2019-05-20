The Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office and the European Investment Bank Signed a Memorandum of Understanding

Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov has signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Bulgaria and the European Investment Bank (EIB) to strengthen cooperation and exchange of information between the two institutions, the prosecution announced, quoted by BNT.



In the Communication, the objectives of the Memorandum have been identified as an important means of combating fraud, corruption, organized crime, blackmail, money laundering and / or terrorist financing and their impact on the national budget and projects co- of the EIB.



The main areas of cooperation between the RBI and the EIB include the exchange of documents and information, expertise and technical assistance in accordance with the signed Memorandum, complemented by the state indictment.



The Supreme Cassation Prosecutor's Office and the European Investment Bank through the Chief Inspectorate's Fraud Investigation Unit have undertaken to exchange documents and information where the latter are needed in connection with the investigation of fraudulent and unlawful practices and related crimes.