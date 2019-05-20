Powerful Hailstorm Hit Northwestern Bulgaria

A powerful hailstorm hit Northwestern Bulgaria. The Ice-cold rainfall, which fell in the Montana region, was with the size of a hazelnut. It is still not clear how big damage has been done.

Scenes from the disaster were posted on social networks. meteorologists are warning that the dangerous front moves to the Pleven and Lovech areas.

