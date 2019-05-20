Powerful Hailstorm Hit Northwestern Bulgaria
Society | May 20, 2019, Monday // 18:26| Views: | Comments: 0
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A powerful hailstorm hit Northwestern Bulgaria. The Ice-cold rainfall, which fell in the Montana region, was with the size of a hazelnut. It is still not clear how big damage has been done.
Scenes from the disaster were posted on social networks. meteorologists are warning that the dangerous front moves to the Pleven and Lovech areas.
- » The Administrative Court Will Meet Today On The Air Clean-Up Case In Sofia
- » Sunny Weather Today
- » Bomb Alert Closed the Palace of Justice In Sofia
- » A Truck Burned On The Trakia Highway
- » The Registry Agency Will Automatically Notify Changes To The Property Register
- » Duncan Laurence Is The Big Winner Of This Year's Eurovision Song Contest