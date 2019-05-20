British Prime Minister Theresa May begins the talks with her ministers on the details of the promised bold offer for Brexit.

She will try to win a majority for approval in parliament for the fourth time. The package of proposals which will be included in the EU exit bill is expected to be signed at the government meeting tomorrow, the British agency “Press Association” reported.

The Labor Leader Leader Jeremy Corbin has said he will not support the Bill, which May will put to vote in June.