Turkish Fighters Bombed Targets in Northern Iraq

Turkish fighters bombed targets in northern Iraq. This is said in a Defense Ministry statement quoted by BGNES.

The air strikes have destroyed bases and warehouses used by Kurdistan Workers' Party PKK fighters in the Hakkur region.

The Kurdish conflict has lasted more than 30 years. It has taken the lives of approximately 40,000 people, including women and children. PKK is considered a terrorist organization from Ankara. It is included in the list of terrorist organizations from the United States and a number of EU countries.

