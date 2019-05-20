Turkish Fighters Bombed Targets in Northern Iraq
World | May 20, 2019, Monday // 12:08| Views: | Comments: 0
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Turkish fighters bombed targets in northern Iraq. This is said in a Defense Ministry statement quoted by BGNES.
The air strikes have destroyed bases and warehouses used by Kurdistan Workers' Party PKK fighters in the Hakkur region.
The Kurdish conflict has lasted more than 30 years. It has taken the lives of approximately 40,000 people, including women and children. PKK is considered a terrorist organization from Ankara. It is included in the list of terrorist organizations from the United States and a number of EU countries.
- » Google revoked Huawei’s Android license: The Official Huawei Statement
- » Theresa May Begins the Talks With Her Ministers on The Details of the Promised "Bold Offer" for Brexit
- » The U.S. President Donald Trump Threatened Iran With A Message In Twitter
- » Theresa May Plans To Present MPs A New Package Of Measures For Brexit
- » Austria's Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache Investigated For Ibiza Meeting Video
- » Venezuela Is Ready To Start Negotiations With U.S.