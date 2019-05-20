From Today Each Box Of Cigarettes Will Have A Unique Code In Order To Be Traced

From today - 20 May, a European Union regulation which establishes a traceability system for each box of cigarettes enters into force.

Each box of cigarettes manufactured or imported in Bulgaria must have a unique code which will allow its tracing to follow from the production to the customer.

The goal is to prevent illicit cigarette trade. The decision was made on 15th December 2017.

After May 20, manufacturers, importers, wholesalers and retailers may only operate if they are registered with the tobacco traceability system.

The online system operates in the BNB printing house since April 15th. Codes are free.

Legal entities and sole traders involved in the sale of tobacco products must be registered in the tobacco tracing system in order to obtain identification codes, both as traders (economic operators) and for their retail outlets. This means that if a legal person sells cigarettes in two stores, there must be three codes - for the company and for each of the stores.