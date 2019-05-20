Grigor Dimitrov Climbed One Place In The ATP World Rankings
Sports | May 20, 2019, Monday
Bulgaria’s best tennis player Grigor Dimitrov climbed one place in the World Tennis Association (ATP) world rankings. Current ranking for Grigor Dimitrov is ATP 47.
The 28-year-old Bulgarian overcame the qualities of the ATP 250 tournament in Geneva Open and tonight will play against Argentine Federico Delbonis in the first round of the main circuit in Switzerland.
Dimitar Kuzmanov, who won in Antalya yesterday, backed two positions to No. 330 in the ATP.
