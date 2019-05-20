Prime Minister Boyko Borisov: Machine Building Makes 25 To 30 % Of Domestic Gross Product

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov attended the opening of the expansion to the "Kostal" automobile factory near Pazardzhik.

"For many years we have been talking about low qualification, and now not only the factories are staying in Bulgaria, but we open new and new ones, so I want to thank the workers because of their work many things have been done for Pazardjik." Nowadays machine building makes 25 to 30 % of domestic gross product, "said the Prime Minister Boyko Borisov.

"Thanks to the fact that you work well, other manufacturers are coming to the country“ the prime minister said during his tour at the plant.

Within the two years, more than 4,000 people have been assigned to the plant. The lowest salary in the factory is 1,100 leva.

“It is a great pleasure and pride for us to inaugurate this production facility. The credit for building this plant in less than a year goes to the local authorities as well as to the General Manager Mr Grabowski, our chief architect and the project team who managed to turn practically destroyed buildings into new production sites”, said Mr Kostal in his opening speech.