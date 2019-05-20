The Administrative Court Will Meet Today On The Air Clean-Up Case In Sofia
The Administrative Court will meet today on the air clean-up case in Sofia. It was filed by non-governmental organizations against Sofia Municipality.
In addition to non-governmental organizations, several natural persons are also interested in the case. They all sue the municipality that it does not take measures to deal with the high level of pollution. They insist that the municipality must be fined for three years period.
