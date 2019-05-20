Prime Minister Boyko Borisov Talked with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov met yesterday with German Foreign Minister Heiko Josef Maas. In the Council of Ministers, they discussed topical issues of bilateral nature, as well as issues on the agenda of the European Union, the press service of the Council of Ministers announced.

        During the conversation good bilateral cooperation was noted in a number of areas.

In addition to the intensive political dialogue between Bulgaria and Germany, the meeting indicated that the two countries remain strategic partners in trade and investment. In 2018, the trade between countries was 8,153 billion, which is 11.8% more than last year. Investments from Germany in Bulgaria in 2018 amounted to 153.7 million. euro.

        During the meeting, the Bulgarian Prime Minister pointed out that for our country remains a priority to maintain the growth trends of the bilateral trade as well as to expand the presence of Bulgarian products on the German market in sectors such as electronics and electrical engineering, machine building, information technologies.

        The talks between Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and Minister Heiko Josef Maas also discussed opportunities for deepening bilateral partnerships in the sectors of tourism, education, science and culture. A good example of cooperation is the entry of the model of dual vocational education in Bulgaria.

        The preservation of stability in the countries of the Western Balkans, the promotion of their European perspective, the preservation of security at the EU's external border were also among the topics of the meeting between the Bulgarian Prime Minister and the German Foreign Minister.

Focus on the talks was also the energy security of the country, including diversification of sources, routes and gas suppliers.

