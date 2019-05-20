The U.S. President Donald Trump Threatened Iran With A Message In Twitter

May 20, 2019, Monday
The U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Iran with a message in Twitter.

"If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again," Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

The US president's message comes in response to statements by Iranian representatives that Tehran does not want war but is not afraid of war.

The exchange of witty retorts raised concerns about possible conflict against the backdrop of growing tensions between the United States and Iran.

"There will not be a war since neither we want a war nor does anyone have the illusion they can confront Iran in the region," Mohammad Javad Zarif told state news agency Irna.

In an interview with Fox News Trump said he did not want war, but he would not let Iran develop nuclear weapons. 

"I'm not somebody that wants to go into war, because war hurts economies, war kills people most importantly - by far most importantly," he said.

Trump also added that the only US intervention would be economic.

