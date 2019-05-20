Sunny Weather Today

May 20, 2019, Monday
Bulgaria: Sunny Weather Today pixabay.com

Today, it will be mostly sunny before noon, with broken high clouds, meteorologist Georgy Tsekov of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency.

In the afternoon across west Bulgaria, and by midnight over the central part of the Danubian Plain, cumulonimbus clouds will gather, bringing rain showers accompanied by thunder, and possibly hail.

In the eastern part of the country a moderate southern wind will continue to blow. In the western areas the wind will be light from the southwest, later in the afternoon changing to west and growing stronger. Maximum temperatures between 23°C and 28°C.

Atmospheric pressure will drop slightly, at dusk it will begin to rise in western areas but will remain below the average for May.

Tags: Bulgaria, weather, National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
