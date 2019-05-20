A Truck Burned On The Trakia Highway

Society | May 20, 2019, Monday
Truck burned on the Trakia highway. The incident happened about 5.30 АМ at the 55 km shortly before the tunnels towards Sofia.

The Ministry of the Interior informed NOVA that the truck was in the emergency lane. There was no need to restrict movement. Тhere are no injured people.

