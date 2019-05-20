A Truck Burned On The Trakia Highway
Society | May 20, 2019, Monday // 09:56| Views: | Comments: 0
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Truck burned on the Trakia highway. The incident happened about 5.30 АМ at the 55 km shortly before the tunnels towards Sofia.
The Ministry of the Interior informed NOVA that the truck was in the emergency lane. There was no need to restrict movement. Тhere are no injured people.
- » The Administrative Court Will Meet Today On The Air Clean-Up Case In Sofia
- » Sunny Weather Today
- » Bomb Alert Closed the Palace of Justice In Sofia
- » The Registry Agency Will Automatically Notify Changes To The Property Register
- » Duncan Laurence Is The Big Winner Of This Year's Eurovision Song Contest
- » 4.1 Magnitude Earthquake In Romania