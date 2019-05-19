The Registry Agency Will Automatically Notify Changes To The Property Register

The Registry Agency has announced that it already provides a new service - automated notification from Property Register to a user-specified e-mail address. The service provides the opportunity to receive notifications of entries, notes and deletions in the entry books, denials, and the enacted definitions.

Detailed information will be published further on the website of the Registry Agency.

