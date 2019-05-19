Ivet Lalova Took First Place In The 200-Meter Race In Osaka

This morning, only one day after she turned 35, the best Bulgarian sprinter Ivet Lalova won the 200m race at the IAAF "Golden Grand Prix" at the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) in Osaka.

Kyra Jefferson (USA) ranked 2nd with 23.00 seconds, and Olga Safronova (Kazakhstan) 3rd with 23.08 seconds.

Lalova also scored a tournament record - 20.55 seconds. This result is only 23 hundredths weaker than Ivet's personal achievement in the discipline - 20.32 seconds.

“I remember running here at the World Championships in 2007 and I wasn’t happy with my performance, but today I’m leaving Osaka very happy with my run.”, said Lalova

In addition - Lalova, covered the norm for participation in the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020, which is 20.80 sec. Thus she secured her fifth consecutive participation in the Olympics.

And this was only her first competition this year after missing the whole indoor winter season to prepare better for the summer, including the Doha World Championships in Athletics in early October.