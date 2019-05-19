Theresa May Plans To Present MPs A New Package Of Measures For Brexit

“Theresa May said she will present a new bold offer to lawmakers with an improved package of measures in a final attempt to get the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement Bill through parliament before she leaves office.”, wrote Reuters, quoting an article in The Sunday Times newspaper.

The newspaper notes that May will discuss the idea with the government. The cabinet will also discuss an indicative vote plan, to determine which proposals will bring parliamentary majority.

Negotiations between Theresa May's Conservatives and opposition Labor Party failed, hours after the prime minister agreed to announce that in early June she will resign, the agency recalls.