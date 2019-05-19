Duncan Laurence Is The Big Winner Of This Year's Eurovision Song Contest

Society » CULTURE | May 19, 2019, Sunday // 14:34| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Duncan Laurence Is The Big Winner Of This Year's Eurovision Song Contest

Dutch singer Duncan Laurence is the big winner of this year's Eurovision Song Contest, BNT reported.

Laurence said: "Here's to dreaming big, this is to music first, always."

The last time The Netherlands won was 1975.

His song Arcade received 492 points from the audience and the jury and deservedly won first place. Second - with less than 30 points difference, remained the Italian Mahmood, whose Soldi brought him the victory at the San Remo festival. Russia ranked 3rd. The 64th Eurovision Song Contest was held in Tel Aviv, Israel. Special guest of the event was the megastar Madonna.

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Eurovision, Netherlands, song contest
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria