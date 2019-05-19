Dutch singer Duncan Laurence is the big winner of this year's Eurovision Song Contest, BNT reported.

Laurence said: "Here's to dreaming big, this is to music first, always."

The last time The Netherlands won was 1975.

His song Arcade received 492 points from the audience and the jury and deservedly won first place. Second - with less than 30 points difference, remained the Italian Mahmood, whose Soldi brought him the victory at the San Remo festival. Russia ranked 3rd. The 64th Eurovision Song Contest was held in Tel Aviv, Israel. Special guest of the event was the megastar Madonna.