4.1 Magnitude Earthquake In Romania

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale was registered last night in Romania, at 22,23, the BNR reported.

The depth of the earthquake is 120 kilometers, in the Vrancea seismic zone. The Emergency General Inspectorate reported that there was no evidence of material damage.

The National Institute of Geophysics recalls that earlier this month were recorded two more significant earthquakes - a quake of 4.2 in Sălaj, and another of 3.5 in Vrancea.

The strongest earthquake this year was in Buzău County on January 9, which was of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale, recalls the institute, quoted by Ziare.

